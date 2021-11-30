PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Coroner's Office confirmed they are responding to a deadly crash along Old Williamston Road in Piedmont.
Troopers said a car with three people in it were heading east on Old Williamston Road when they went of the right side of the road and hit a several mailboxes and a tree just after 10 p.m.
Two passengers were taken to the hospital with injuries, according to troopers. The driver of the car, however, sadly passed away on scene.
The coroner has not yet identified the driver at this time.
This crash remains under investigation by Highway Patrol.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
