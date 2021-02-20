ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said two drivers involved in a two-vehicle fatal crash were transported by EMS on Friday night.
Highway patrol said troopers responded to a crash that occurred on SC 71 near Rock Hill Road at approximately 7:35 p.m. The driver of a Chevrolet pickup truck was across SC 71 in a curve when they were struck by a woman driving a GMC SUV.
Troopers said both drivers were entrapped in their vehicles and transported by EMS for injuries. Sadly, the driver of the pickup truck later passed.
The coroner's office has not yet identified the driver in the pickup.
