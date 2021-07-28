ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) says a man was injured and charged with driving too fast for conditions on Masters Blvd. in Anderson.
According to Troopers, a man was driving an 18-wheeler traveling north on Masters Blvd. He ran off the right side of the road and hit a railroad crossing, says Troopers.
Troopers say the driver Brandon Nelancon was taken to Prisma Health for treatment. They also mention an 11-year-old girl was also injured and flown to Prisma Health.
Deputies with Anderson County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.
