GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say two people were killed and one is in the hospital after a wreck from Monday afternoon.
According to SCHP, at approximately 3:57 p.m., the driver of a Ford SUV failed to stop for a stop sign at an intersection and was struck by a Ford work van.
Troopers said the driver and front seat passenger of the Ford SUV died on scene and the final occupant, a 4-year-old child in a car seat, was left unhurt. The driver of the work van was transported to the hospital while the passenger had no injuries.
The coroner has not identified the two victims at this time.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
More news: Bucs hope to keep core together to chase another Super Bowl
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.