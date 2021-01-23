NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said two people were killed following an overnight collision in Newberry County.
According to SCHP, at 1:10 a.m., a 2013 Nissan Altima Sedan was traveling north on Boyd Crossing Road near Glenn Street Extension when the driver traveled off the left side of the roadway struck a tree.
Troopers said both the driver and the passenger of the Sedan were not wearing a seatbelt and passed at the scene. There were no other passengers.
The coroner's office has not yet identified the driver and passenger.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
More news: Sheriff's office: confrontation leads to shooting that kills one man, wounds another
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.