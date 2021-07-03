Spartanburg Sheriff's Office vehicle involved in crash (1)

The scene where two Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office cars were involved in a crash. (FOX Carolina, July 3, 2021)

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Highway Patrol confirms that two Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office(SCSO) vehicles were involved in a collision on Southport Road on Saturday.

Officials say that the two vehicles were traveling north on Southport Road when another car pulled out from a side street. One of the SCSO vehicles slowed down and was rear-ended by the other one.

We are working to learn if these two drivers are employed by the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.

Both drivers were transported to a nearby hospital, according to officials. However, officials do not believe that they suffered serious injuries.

This is all of the information that we have at this time. We will continue to update the story as we learn more.

