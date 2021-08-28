SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A child was hit by a car in Spartanburg County on Daytona Drive, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
According to Highway Patrol, the 3-year-old child was crossing the road westbound when a car traveling south hit them.
Troopers said the child was airlifted to Greenville Memorial for treatment.
They also said there are no charges at this time.
