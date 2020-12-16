SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say four crashes on I-85 are creating a major slowdown.
According to troopers, the four crashes all occurred on I-85 the southbound between mile markers 82 and 83 in Spartanburg County heading into Cherokee County. Each crash happened just after 12:30 p.m.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety recommends people seek an alternate route because of the left lane on I-85 south bound being blocked.
SCHP troopers say injuries are reported in two of the crashes. We do not know how the status of those injured at this time.
FOX Carolina is working to learn more information.
Stay tuned for more updates.
More news: SC's state epidemiologist - 'When it’s my turn, I’ll be among the first waiting in line to roll up my sleeve and get vaccinated'
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.