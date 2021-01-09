GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers are currently working a crash that has caused all lanes to be blocked on I-385 in Greenville County.
According to SCHP, the crash happened just before 7 a.m. along I-385 northbound at exit 31.
Troopers say there are injuries but we do not know the severity of those injuries yet.
This is all the information we have at this moment.
Stay tuned as we work to keep you updated.
