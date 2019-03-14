SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision Thursday evening that has blocked all lanes of a Spartanburg County roadway.
SCHP reports the collision on E. Main Street Extension, at the intersection with Old Converse Road, happened around 8:32 p.m. Details surrounding the collision were not immediately available, however.
A FOX Carolina crew says three vehicles are involved: one truck and two cars. Our crew says glass is all over the road and two tow trucks are on scene.
FOX Carolina is working to gather information on what happened. Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.