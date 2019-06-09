Anderson, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 85 SB, due to a large non-fatal accident.
Piercetown Fire Department responded to the scene as well, they posted to social media.
Piercetown Fire reported being on scene of the accident, which is "involving 10 autos and 2 semi tractor trailers."
Officials asked drivers to avoid interstate 85 at mile marker 22 and 23 south bound.
Clean up took several hours and 2 lanes were completely blocked, Pierce Fire says.
SCHP later reported all lanes were reopened just after 9 p.m.
Highway Patrol is investigating.
