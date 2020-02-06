Thursday forecast
(Source: FOX Carolina)

(FOX Carolina) - With rain expected to strengthen as the morning goes on, the Upstate and and Western North Carolina are facing threats of flash floods and severe storms. 

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is already reporting roadways flooded in Anderson, Greenville, and Spartanburg Counties. 

Some of those roadways reported at this time are: 

Anderson County: 

S.C. 86 at I-85 - Flooding

New Car Road at Whitehall Road - Tree Down

Greenville County: 

Log Shoals Road at McCall Road - Flooding

Blacks Road at Roper Mtn. Road - Tree Down

Mountain Creek Church Road  at Golf View Lane - Power lines down

Spartanburg County: 

Old Georgia Road at Darmondale Drive - Flooding

We'll continue to Update road conditions here and all morning long on The Morning News. 

For a complete list of road conditions, click here

