(FOX Carolina) - With rain expected to strengthen as the morning goes on, the Upstate and and Western North Carolina are facing threats of flash floods and severe storms.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is already reporting roadways flooded in Anderson, Greenville, and Spartanburg Counties.
Some of those roadways reported at this time are:
Anderson County:
S.C. 86 at I-85 - Flooding
New Car Road at Whitehall Road - Tree Down
Greenville County:
Log Shoals Road at McCall Road - Flooding
Blacks Road at Roper Mtn. Road - Tree Down
Mountain Creek Church Road at Golf View Lane - Power lines down
Spartanburg County:
Old Georgia Road at Darmondale Drive - Flooding
We'll continue to Update road conditions here and all morning long on The Morning News.
For a complete list of road conditions, click here.
