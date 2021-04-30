LAURENS, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Laurens County Sheriff's Office were conducting an investigation on Garth Road and Gulliver Street.
A home was taped off at the corner of Jones and Garth Road. A car was also at the Jones Road scene surrounded by police tape and later towed away.
Approximately one mile away, firefighters and Fountain Inn police were on scene of an investigation at the Sav-Way convenience store on Gulliver Street.
A firefighter told FOX Carolina crews a person had been injured and transported to the hospital.
Laurens County Sheriff's Office is also handling the investigation.
It is unclear at this time if there is a connection between the two scenes.
Stay tuned, we're working to get more information.
