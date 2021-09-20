STARR, SC (FOX Carolina) - A volunteer firefighter in Anderson County has been charged with driving under the influence after crashing a fire truck, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers said just before 7:30 p.m. Monday John Russell Hendrix and a passenger were heading east on First Avenue in a fire truck to respond to an alarm call. The truck went off the right side of the road, hitting a culvert and a highway sign before overturning.
No one was injured in the crash, troopers said.
Chief Jimmy Sutherland said Hendrix was a volunteer firefighter for the Starr Fire Department.
Authorities said Hendrix was charged with DUI following the crash.
