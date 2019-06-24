COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol sadly announced the passing of one of their own Monday.
According to SCHP, Lowcountry L/Cpl. A. David Cook was moved to Hospice Care at Hampton Regional Medical Center last week, and died on June 24 after suffering from an extended illness.
Cook joined the Highway Patrol in 2011, serving first with Troop Six before joining Troop 8 in 2017. He was well-known in his community where he served as a firefighter with two different departments and three different EMS agencies.
Prior to his work with the Highway Patrol, Cook served as a deputy and officer with three different departments.
"This has been a very sad and difficult weekend for SCDPS, the Highway Patrol and Troop Eight specifically,” said SCDPS Director Leroy Smith. “On Saturday, we received news of the death of Trooper First Class Jessie D. Cannon, Troop Eight, K9 Unit. This morning, Col. Williamson and I were notified that we had lost L/Cpl. Cook after an extended illness."
Before he was moved to hospice, troopers were able to join first responders in a procession honoring Cook.
“The South Carolina Highway Patrol is so grateful for the support of Lowcountry first responders and the community during L/Cpl. Cook’s illness and for the amazing show of support during the procession from MUSC to Hampton Regional Medical Center,” said SCHP Col. Chris Williamson. “L/Cpl. Cook served his community as a firefighter, EMT and trooper. He had a true heart for helping others.”
