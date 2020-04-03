Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says they've made an arrest in a deadly collision that left a woman dead in March.
The deadly collision happened on March 26 in Greenwood.
According to the coroner's office, Shantay Shenise Crawford, 32, of Phoenix Street in Greenwood was struck while walking on Highway 34 at Sherard Road.
The Highway patrol reported the accident happened around 6:20 a.m. that day.
Troopers said a 2011 Chevy SUV struck Crawford. That driver stopped, but another, yet unidentified vehicle, also struck the woman in the roadway.
Trooper said the second driver did not stop.
We later learned around 7:30 p.m. on April 3 that troopers arrested 31-year-old Karen Eunice Barrera of Chester, Virginia had been arrested and charged for Crawford's death. SCHP says Barrera is now in custody at the Greenwood County Detention Center, and will face a bond hearing Saturday, April 4, at 8:30 a.m.
Barrera has been charged with felony leaving the scene of a collision involving death.
SCHP says their MAIT unit is still investigating the collision.
