ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Highway patrol says that a woman is in custody and is charged in connection with the death of a passenger in a fatal wreck that occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Troopers say that 21-year-old Kaityln Kellet was driving along Suber Rd. in Abbeville County around midnight on Saturday when her vehicle, a 2007 Jeep Wrangler, went over the center line. According to highway patrol, Kellet overcorrected the vehicle, causing it to run off the right side of the roadway and strike a ditch and a fence only to eventually overturn.
A report from Highway Patrol says that Kellet was seat belted and uninjured, but the passenger of the vehicle passed away.
The Abbeville County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 21-year-old Gabriel C. Smith of Abbeville County. His cause of death was determined to be accidental.
Highway Patrol says that Kellet is charged with felony DUI resulting in death and is currently in custody at the Abbeville County detention center.
The investigation is ongoing.
