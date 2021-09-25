GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- A bicyclist died this morning following a collision along Highway 183 near Montgomery Avenue, said South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP).
Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said the crash happened at around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday. The bicyclist was crossing Highway 183 from Montgomery Avenue when they were struck by a vehicle. The bicyclist did not yield right away, according to Bolt.
The car left the scene following the crash, according to Bolt.
EMS transported the bicyclist to an area hospital, but they sadly passed away from their injuries.
Bolt said this crash is under investigation by SCHP and the Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.
