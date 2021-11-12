SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say a bus driver has been charged after crashing Friday morning.
At 7:41 a.m., the bus driver failed to yield and T-boned with another vehicle on Rocky Creek Road and Harrison Bridge Road, according to Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the bud driver was at fault and has been charged.
We're told only person injured was the driver of the other vehicle. The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Tim Waller with Greenville County Schools says there were 22 students on board.
