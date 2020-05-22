Car fire on I-85 in Spartanburg County

 (Courtesy: Matt Phillips/ May 22, 2020)

SPARTANBRG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says fire crews are putting out a car fire that broke out Friday evening.

SCHP says it happened in the northbound lanes of I-85 near ext 67 around 7:30 p.m. The middle and far-right lanes were blocked by fire department vehicles as they responded.

FOX Carolina viewer Matt Phillips sent in a photo of the flames bursting from what appears to be a Mazda SUV.

