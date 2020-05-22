SPARTANBRG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says fire crews are putting out a car fire that broke out Friday evening.
SCHP says it happened in the northbound lanes of I-85 near ext 67 around 7:30 p.m. The middle and far-right lanes were blocked by fire department vehicles as they responded.
FOX Carolina viewer Matt Phillips sent in a photo of the flames bursting from what appears to be a Mazda SUV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.