GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - A pedestrian was killed Friday evening while trying to cross the U.S. 25 Bypass near Wilbanks Circle, just north of Greenwood, according to SCHP.
Troopers say the collision happened around 6:18 p.m. SCHP reports the pedestrian was trying to cross the roadway, but the driver of a 2007 Pontiac sedan hit them while on U.S. 25.
SCHP says the pedestrian walked out in front of the car when the collision happened.
Troopers did not indicate if the pedestrian died on scene or passed away at a hospital.
