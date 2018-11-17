ANDERSON CO.,S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Anderson County Dispatch said they had a crew respond to a chain-reaction car collision on I-85.
Troopers reported the accident at 12:07 p.m. Saturday between mile markers 6 and 7 heading south.
All lanes were reported as blocked.
Dispatch said there are injuries and EMS was on scene.
SCHP later told FOX Carolina three people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another person was also flown to Greenville for treatment, but we're told those injuries were also non-life threatening.
Troopers say the collision, which involved three cars, happened when one car switched lanes and hit the rear of a second car. The second car then hit another car and caused the chain-reaction.
As of writing, charges were not filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.