SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol announced that a woman has been arrested on multiple charges after three teenage girls died after colliding with her car.
Highway Patrol said that Melissa Ann Parker was charged with three counts of felony Driving Under the Influence with death, three counts of felony hit and run with death and one count of felony hit and run with personal injury.
South Carolina Highway Patrol said that around 2 a.m., four people in a car were heading eastbound on Interstate 26 when a Hummer hit the car head-on at mile marker 14.5. The driver of the Hummer left the scene but was found a short time later.
Troopers said the driver and two passengers of the car all died on scene. The fourth passenger, who is 17, was taken to Spartanburg Regional Hospital with injuries. Parker was later taken to the hospital as well.
The Coroner identified the victims in a release Monday afternoon. According to the Coroner, the victims were identified as 17-year-old Elleana Lee Gaddis, Isabella Lee Gaddis and Brianna Lynn Foster, all of Fishers, Indiana.
A detour was put in place by troopers because of the crash blocking the eastbound side of the interstate. Troopers told drivers to take exit 10 and follow traffic to US 176 east back I-26 at exit 15.
The scene was cleared around 7:30 a.m. after being shut down for almost 5 hours.
Parker is in custody at the Spartanburg County Detention Center, according to Highway Patrol.
