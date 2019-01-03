SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with SCHP are investigating a collision on I-85 in Spartanburg County late Thursday evening.
According to SCHP, the collision happened in the northbound lanes of the interstate 1 mile south of Exit 82 to Frontage Road, and all lanes are blocked.
The collision was reported around 11:23 p.m., and the last update from troopers was at 11:44 p.m.
A FOX Carolina crew member notes that the collision appears to involve an overturned tractor-trailer on the interstate. Stay tuned for updates.
