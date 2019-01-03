Lanes blocked i-85 NB Spartanburg County

All lanes on I-85 northbound in Spartanburg County were blocked because of a collision Thursday evening. (FOX Carolina/ January 4, 2019)

 Matthew Ablon

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with SCHP are investigating a collision on I-85 in Spartanburg County late Thursday evening.

According to SCHP, the collision happened in the northbound lanes of the interstate 1 mile south of Exit 82 to Frontage Road, and all lanes are blocked.

The collision was reported around 11:23 p.m., and the last update from troopers was at 11:44 p.m.

A FOX Carolina crew member notes that the collision appears to involve an overturned tractor-trailer on the interstate. Stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.