GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that happened in Greenville County early Friday evening.
SCHP says the collision happened around 6:20 p.m. on Wade Hampton Boulevard, near Vance Street. We're told the collision involves injuries and part of the roadway is blocked. We reached out to an on-call trooper for more details.
A FOX Carolina crew member on scene says the collision appears to involve a white Honda Odyssey minivan and an older model gray sedan.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
