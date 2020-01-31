Collision on Wade Hampton Blvd. near Vance St.

Collision on Wade Hampton Blvd. near Vance St.

 (FOX Carolina/ January 31, 2020)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that happened in Greenville County early Friday evening.

SCHP says the collision happened around 6:20 p.m. on Wade Hampton Boulevard, near Vance Street. We're told the collision involves injuries and part of the roadway is blocked. We reached out to an on-call trooper for more details.

A FOX Carolina crew member on scene says the collision appears to involve a white Honda Odyssey minivan and an older model gray sedan.

Stay tuned for updates as we get them.

