ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a collision that unfolded in Anderson Thursday night.
SCHP says the collision on the 4600 block of Clemson Boulevard near US-276 unfolded around 8:38 p.m. A FOX Carolina crew on scene says it appears to involve a charter bus and a sedan.
Injuries are reported, but the coroner's office is not responding at this time.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
