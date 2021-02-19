PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol says that one person is dead after a motorcycle wreck on Friday along Hester Store Rd. in Pickens County.
Troopers say that the driver of a 2001 Honda motorcycle was driving west on Hester Store Rd. when the driver of 1997 Ford pickup truck struck the motorcycle, causing the motorcyclist to be ejected.
According to SCHP, the driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene of the incident.
As of this writing, the victim of the incident has not been identified.
