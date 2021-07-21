GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers are responding to a crash that is causing standstill traffic in Greenville County near the N.C. and S.C. state lines.
The crash happened just before 8 p.m. on US- 25 near Gap Creek Road.
Multiple viewers who travel this way say they have been stuck in standstill traffic.
This is all the information that we have at this time.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
