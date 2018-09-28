LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A motorist is dead and another injured after a collision in Laurens County Friday afternoon.
SCHP says the collision between a 2002 Toyota sedan and a 2000 Ford pickup happened around 4 p.m. on Bramlett Road. The driver of the pickup, heading northbound, crossed the center line and collided with the southbound sedan.
The driver of the sedan died on scene, while the female driver of the truck was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital via helicopter for treatment for her injuries.
As of writing, SCHP is not filing charges, and an investigation involving the MAIT unit is underway.
The driver of the sedan was later identified as Nicole Hanks by the Laurens County coroner, and she was determined to have passed away due to multiple blunt force injuries.
Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.
