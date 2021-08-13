GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - SC Highway Patrol said two people were taken to the hospital after a deadly crash in Greenville County overnight.
At 2:36 a.m., a man in a tractor trailer was heading north on SC 11 when he attempted to make a U-turn, according to troopers. While trying to make the U-turn, an SUV heading south on SC 11 hit the right side of the trailer.
Troopers said the driver of the SUV was transported to Prisma Health by helicopter and a passenger was transported there by EMS. The driver sadly passed away at the hospital.
The driver of the tractor trailer, John Alexander Pollock, was not injured, troopers said. He has been charged with failure to yield a right of way.
The coroner's office has not yet identified the driver of the SUV.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
