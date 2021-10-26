GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed that it has identified a motorcyclist involved in a crash along White Horse Road in Greenville County, according to fire crews at the scene.
Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol said at 1:41 a.m. on Aug. 9, a car was heading south on White Horse Road and attempted to turn left onto Stanford Road with a green light. The car failed to yield a right of way and hit a motorcyclist at the traffic light.
The motorcyclist was identified by the coroner as 53-year-old Eric Doran of Greenville.
According to the coroner, Doran was not wearing a helmet during the incident and died due to multiple blunt force injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner confirmed.
On Oct. 26, the driver of the car, Louise Craft, was charged with failure to yield a right of way.
MORE NEWS: Coroner identifies victim killed during single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.