ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver and passenger were involved in a collision in Anderson County Saturday afternoon.
According to SCHP's live collision tracker website, the collision unfolded around 3:48 p.m. on Old Williamston Road, near Brooks Road.
SCHP later released more details, saying the 2013 model year sedan was traveling on Old Williamston Road. We're told the driver ran off the right side of the road, striking a tree. Both the driver and passenger were wearing their seat belts.
Troopers charged the driver with driving too fast for conditions.
