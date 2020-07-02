EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver failed to yield the right-of-way on an Upstate highway, leading to a three-vehicle collision.
SCHP says it happened around 4:30 p.m. along Anderson Highway near McWhorter Road. Troopers say the driver of a 2014 Ford Flex was turning south onto the highway from McWhorter Road, but failed to yield to a Kenworth dump truck that was northbound on the highway. The truck hit the Flex, and that collision knocked the Flex into a 2016 Dodge Ram that was driving south on the highway.
The driver of the Flex and two child passengers were injured, but those injuries were not life-threatening. All three were transported to a local hospital via EMS.
The Flex driver was charged for failing to yield the right-of-way.
