GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - South Carolina Highway Patrol announced that a driver was charged following a crash that injured a deputy on Sunday night.
Troopers said Rahman Hurell was charged with Driving Under the Influence following the crash.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at about 8:12 p.m. on Sunday near Wenwood Road and Mauldin Road.
Deputies say the deputy was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The condition of the other driver is unknown, says deputies.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
