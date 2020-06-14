GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an elderly woman has been charged in a collision Saturday evening that left a motorcyclist dead.
According to troopers, the operator of a 1999 Honda motorcycle was traveling west on Piedmont Highway around 6:20 p.m. when they were struck by a 2012 Chrysler sedan.
Troopers say the sedan had been attempting to enter the roadway from a private drive, and failed to yield.
The motorcyclist unfortunately passed away as a result of the collision.
Troopers have charged the drive of the Chrysler, a Mrs. Thompson, 82, from Landrum, with failure to yield.
The accident remains under investigation.
MORE NEWS:
Troopers charge driver in hit and run that killed pedestrian in Greenville County
Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigns after officer shoots, kills Rayshard Brooks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.