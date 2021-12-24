SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- A woman was charged with Felony DUI with death following a crash that killed one person on Friday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the suspect, 34-year-old Lyndsay Stanton, was traveling east on Nazareth Road when she crossed the center line and hit another car head-on. Sadly the driver of that car was killed, and a teenage passenger was flown to the hospital with injuries.
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the victim as 66-year-old Sara Ann Fernandez from Wellford.
According to Clevenger, Fernandez was pronounced dead at the scene. A forensic autopsy is scheduled to learn more.
Following the crash, Stanton was charged with Felony DUI with death and Felony DUI with great injury. She is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
