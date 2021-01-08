GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department on Friday afternoon asked drivers to avoid Mauldin Road near Fairforest Way.
The agency tweeted just before 5 p.m. that officers were working a deadly wreck near that intersection.
Our crews on scene noted GPD officers also blocked off the intersection with Cavalier Way, and the scene was still active as of 7:27 p.m. Our crews on scene noted it appears that a municipal garbage truck was involved in the crash with another car.
City communications director Beth Brotherton confirmed to FOX Carolina a car had hit the truck, and referred us to SCHP for details as troopers were investigating the details of the collision.
Troopers say the truck was turning traveling south on Mauldin Road and was turning left onto Fairforest Drive, but the driver of a 2003 Lincoln sedan was northbound on Mauldin Road at the time, and was struck in the left side by the truck.
While the truck driver was wearing a seat belt and was uninjured, the driver of the sedan was not wearing a seat belt and was entrapped. The driver had to be extracted from the car and died on scene.
The driver of the sedan has not yet been identified by the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
This marks the second fatal crash in a week involving a garbage truck. On Wednesday, January 6, another driver died after striking a different truck in southern Greenville County. That truck was not a city-owned truck.
