ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)-Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said the crash happened at around 7:43 p.m. along highway 86 near Wiggington Road. According to Bolt, the driver was traveling west on Highway 86 when they went off the right side of the road, struck the guard rail and crashed into a tree.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and sadly died at the scene, according to Bolt. There were no other people in the car.
Earlier tonight, the Anderson County Coroner's Office confirmed that they are responded to the crash at State Highway 86 and Wigington Road.
This is all the information we have right now. We will update this story as we learn more.
