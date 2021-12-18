ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Highway Patrol announced that one person died this morning during a crash along Highway 86.
Troopers said the crash happened at around 4:35 a.m. on Saturday.
According to troopers, the driver was traveling west on Highway 86 when they went off the right side of the road, hit a utility pole and overturned. The driver sadly passed away at the scene, according to troopers.
There was one passenger in the car during the crash. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.
No other information regarding the driver was released. We will update this article as we learn more.
