GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Highway Patrol released new details concerning the fatal crash along Hillside Church Road that killed one person on Tuesday night.
Master Trooper J.G. Miller said the crash happened at around 7:48 p.m. According to Miller, the vehicle was traveling south on Hillside Church Road when they went off the left side of the road and struck a tree. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, according to Miller.
The Greenville County Coroner's office also responded to the scene. Greenville County Coroner Park Evans said in a statement, "Deputy Coroners responded to 928 Hillside Church Road for a single vehicle that left the roadway then struck a tree. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene."
An external examination is scheduled for November 24, according to officials.
No information regarding the victim was released. The case is still under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Coroner's Office.
