GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said a man died following an early morning crash along highway 702 near Eddy Road.
Troopers said the driver was traveling west on highway 702 when he went off the right side of the road, overcorrected and went off the left side of the road. The driver then hit several trees before the vehicle came to a stop, according to troopers. Sadly the driver passed away at the scene.
The Greenwood County Coroner's Office identified the driver as 23-year-old Gavin Truelove from Ninety Six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.