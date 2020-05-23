OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) An early morning accident in Oconee County left one person dead, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported.
Troopers say the incident occurred around 8:55 a.m. on Richland Road near Hickory Nut Drive.
They said the driver of a U-Haul truck was traveling north on Richland Road when the vehicle veered off the left side of the roadway, struck a guard rail and hit several trees.
The driver unfortunately passed away. Their identity has not yet been released.
As of 11:20 a.m., the roadway was still reportedly blocked.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more.
MORE NEWS:
Fire caused by cooking sends two to the hospital in Walhalla
Troopers: Scooter operator dies after striking curb, overturning in Spartanburg County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.