GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Highway Patrol announced that one person died on Saturday night during a crash along SC-14 near Simpsonville.
Troopers said the 42-year-old driver was traveling west on SC-14 when they went off the right side of the road, hit a tree and overturned. Sadly, the driver died at the scene of the crash.
No other information regarding the driver was released.
