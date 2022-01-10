PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that one person died this afternoon following a head on crash along SC-183 near Allgood Bridge Road.
Troopers said the crash happened at around 12:00 p.m. on Monday. The victim was traveling south along SC-183 when they crossed the center of the road and hit another driver. According to troopers, the victim passed away at the scene. Luckily the other driver was not injured following the wreck.
No other information regarding the victim was released. We will update this story as we learn more.
