LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers announced that a driver died on Tuesday night following a crash along US-25 near Mount Bethel Road.
Troopers said the driver was traveling south on US-25 when they went off the left side of the road and hit a tree. The driver was wearing a seatbelt, but sadly they passed away following the crash.
No other details regarding the victim were released.
