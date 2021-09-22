GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A driver hospitalized following a crash in Greenville County on Sunday has passed away, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the driver was heading east on Roper Mountain Road when they traveled left of the center line, overcorrected, and lost control. The driver then went off the right side of the road, hitting a mailbox and a ditch. The car overturned and hit a utility pole.
The driver was transported to the hospital where they passed away on Tuesday, troopers said.
The coroner's office has not yet identified the driver at this time.
MORE NEWS: DHEC officials encouraging flu shots as new flu season begins
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.