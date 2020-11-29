BOILING SPRINGS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) say a driver died in the hospital following a collision with a parked car with no one it it.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says it has identified the victim as 36-year-old Demetrius Garret of Boiling Springs. The coroner says that Garrett was pronounced dead at around 11:00 Saturday night after being transported to the hospital.
According to SCHP, at approximately 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, a Nissan 350Z Coupe was traveling north on Parris Bridge Road near Heritage Creek Drive when it traveled left of center into the median and struck the rear of a legally parked GMC work truck. This caused the truck to travel off the right side of the roadway, striking a concrete barrier wall.
Stay tuned for more updates.
More news: GCSO investigating possible kidnapping at Pelham Village Apartments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.