BOILING SPRINGS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) say a driver died in the hospital following a collision with a parked car with no one it it.
According to SCHP, at approximately 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, a Nissan 350Z Coupe was traveling north on Parris Bridge Road near Heritage Creek Drive when it traveled left of center into the median and struck the rear of a legally parked GMC work truck. This caused the truck to travel off the right side of the roadway, striking a concrete barrier wall.
Troopers said the driver of the Nissan was transported to the hospital where they later passed away. The truck was unoccupied at the time.
The coroner's office has not yet identified the driver that passed away.
Stay tuned for more updates.
