WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Walhalla police say a collision that happened Wednesday evening near the post office involved their K-9 unit, sending the handling officer to the hospital.
Police chief Sean Brinson confirmed around 7 p.m. his officers were still on scene on North Broad Street near Church Street and investigating. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is also investigating, listing the collision with injuries on their live collision tracker.
According to SCHP, the collision happened around 6:40 p.m. and at least one roadway is blocked.
Brinson later confirmed the K-9 unit's involvement, directing us to a post on the department's Facebook page. The post notes the officer was taken to a hospital via EMS and the K-9 was checked on the scene. Walhalla PD deferred further investigative details to SCHP.
SCHP later provided more details on what happened. According to troopers, 18-year-old Dylan Wilson, driving a Dodge Caravan was traveling on W. North Broad Street through the intersection with Church Street when the driver ignored a stop sign. That's when SCHP says Wilson hit the Walhalla PD cruiser on the side.
Wilson was charged with disregarding a stop sign and violating a beginner's permit.
The investigation from SCHP is still ongoing.
Walhalla Fire Department expressed their support for the officer involved in their own Facebook post.
Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
