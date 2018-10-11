SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The driver of a pickup truck has passed away after a collision Thursday evening on Interstate 26.
SCHP says the driver of a 2005 Honda Pilot was traveling east on the interstate when she veered off the right side of the road and struck the 2003 Ford F-150 around 5:40 p.m. near mile marker 8, just 3 miles east of Inman.
According to troopers, the driver of the truck was legally parked in the emergency lane and re-securing a load in the pickup bed.
Upon impact, the driver of the truck was ejected from the bed of the truck and would pass away on scene.
The driver of the Pilot was wearing her seat belt, but was injured and taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Three juvenile passengers were also injured in the collision and taken to SRMC for treatment. Troopers don't know as of writing if they were wearing seat belts or properly restrained otherwise.
SCHP continues to investigate this collision.
As of writing, the identity of the victim has not been released.
